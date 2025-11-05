Pitt redshirt junior named ACC Wrestler of the Week

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh redshirt junior Mac Stout has been named ACC Wrestler of the Week following his impressive performances over the weekend, including winning the Navy Classic at 197 pounds.

Stout began his junior season with a dominant 5-0 record, highlighted by victories over two Top 20 opponents. His performance at the Navy Classic was particularly noteworthy, as he secured the 197-pound title with a commanding 20-4 technical fall over No. 6 Camden McDanel of Nebraska in the finals.

Stout’s weekend started with a victory over No. 20 Payton Thomas in Pitt’s dual meet win at Navy. He then went on to achieve a 4-0 record at the Navy Classic, where he recorded three technical falls. In the tournament, Stout opened with back-to-back technical falls over Josh Anthony of Navy and Donovan Sprouse of George Mason, both in under three minutes. He then defeated Zyan Hall of Navy with a 5-1 decision in the semifinals before his decisive win against McDanel.

The Panthers are set to return to action with a dual meet at Buffalo on November 8, followed by their home opener against Princeton on November 14.

