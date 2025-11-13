Pitt volleyball team announces 2030 signing class, including Pittsburgh area player

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt volleyball team, led by Head Coach Dan Fisher, has announced its 2030 signing class, including local product Isabelle Hoppe. The rest of the class features Ayanna Watson, Jessica Smallwood, Lola Sageer and Trinity Thompson.

This group of five athletes is the highest-ranked class in the program’s history and is expected to bring significant depth and talent to the hitter, setter and libero positions.

“We see the Class of 2026 making an impact on our program from the moment they arrive, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome this group of talented players and even better people to our family,” Fisher said.

Ayanna Watson, hailing from Las Vegas, Nev., is ranked as the No. 5 recruit by Prep Volleyball and No. 6 by Prep Dig. She has been recognized as a 2024 AVCA First Team All-American and Prep Volleyball Player of the Year. Watson has led Bishop Gorman to three state championships and is Nevada’s all-time kills leader.

Isabelle Hoppe, a local talent from Gibsonia, is the No. 2 setter in the nation according to Prep Dig. She has been named All-State and All-Conference four times and has been a key player in the USA Volleyball pipeline.

Jessica Smallwood from Elizabethtown, Ky., holds the school record for career kills and blocks at Elizabethtown High School. She has been named All-State three times and was recognized as Ms. Kentucky Volleyball in 2025.

Lola Sageer from Liverpool, N.Y., has been a standout performer in Central NY, earning multiple accolades, including the 2024-25 Large School AAA NY State Section III Player of the Year.

Trinity Thompson, also from Las Vegas, Nev., has set records in Nevada for assists and has been instrumental in Bishop Gorman’s state championship victories.

