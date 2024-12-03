Pitt women’s volleyball team headlines NCAA tournament at Petersen Events Center

PITTSBURGH — The road to another championship for the City of Pittsburgh starts this week. The Pitt women’s volleyball team is the number one overall seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history. Volleyball fans from all around are expected to fill the stands at the Petersen Events Center, and bring some big bucks to the area

Pitt is the only team to make it to the Final Four the last three consecutive years. However, the Panthers have never made it to the NCAA Championship game. The hope to change that all starts with a win Friday night in the first round against Morehead State.

“This group has all those returners,” said Head Coach Dan Fisher. “I think it’s probably...they talk about the Final Four and the National Championship more than I do. It’s not really something we need to talk about. They know they have the talent to do it.”

UTEP and Oklahoma play first at the Pete Friday afternoon before Pitt and Morehead St. tip off at 7:00pm. The winners meet up Saturday night. A handful of tickets are still available on secondary markets ranging in price from about $15-$160.

