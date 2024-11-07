Commanders have a plan to combat Steelers Nation takeover

LANDOVER, Md. — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Washington Commanders revealed on Wednesday that they’ll pass out burgundy towels for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium. The burgundy towels are an effort to combat a possible sea of Terrible Towels at the game. No other fanbase travels like Steelers Nation.

“I need whoever the powers at be, I need you all to give burgundy towels to every fan coming into the stadium because you know the Steelers are going to come in with their yellow,” former Washington running back Brian Mitchell said, via the Commanders’ official X account. “We’re going to mix it together and it’s going to be burgundy and gold all throughout the stadium. That’s going to look good on TV.”

Pittsburgh fans made a noticeable impact in the Steelers’ Week 1 win over Atlanta. Steelers Nation was so loud that the Falcons had to go on a silent count at their home stadium. The Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders was also filled with Steelers fans.

