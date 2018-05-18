  • Cornell, with only 12 players, notches first playoff win in program history

    By: Chase Williams

    Updated:

    With only 12 players on their roster, the Cornell High School baseball team won a playoff game for the first time in program history, a 5-0 victory over West Greene in the first round of the WPIAL Class A postseason.

    “It’s huge,” says Junior Hayden Hoffman. “Now everybody is talking about it around here.” 

    Hoffman led the way in the victory for the Raiders, allowing only two hits and striking out 16 batters.

    “I mean, my fastball was just hitting the spots,” Hoffman said. “They couldn’t hit it. I threw a curveball in there every so often, changed it up. They just weren’t hitting much.”

    But with their newfound glory in the hallways of their school, Cornell must now face an even tougher test in top-seeded Vincentian Academy in the quarterfinals on Monday.

    “I know Vincentian is very good,” Cornell head coach Brian Mihalyi said. “But I don’t know a lot about them so the less I know and the guys know, maybe the better.”

     

