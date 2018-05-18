With only 12 players on their roster, the Cornell High School baseball team won a playoff game for the first time in program history, a 5-0 victory over West Greene in the first round of the WPIAL Class A postseason.
“It’s huge,” says Junior Hayden Hoffman. “Now everybody is talking about it around here.”
The Cornell High School baseball team won a playoff game for the first time in program history yesterday...but they're not done yet.. #WPIAL #WPIALBaseball #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/8z6IypdCyy— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) May 17, 2018
Hoffman led the way in the victory for the Raiders, allowing only two hits and striking out 16 batters.
“I mean, my fastball was just hitting the spots,” Hoffman said. “They couldn’t hit it. I threw a curveball in there every so often, changed it up. They just weren’t hitting much.”
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Rachael DelTondo, former teacher shot, killed in mother's driveway
- Pack of vicious dogs running wild attacks, kills woman
- Local woman killed when tree falls onto her
- VIDEO: ‘Explosive Eruption' at Volcano in Hawaii
But with their newfound glory in the hallways of their school, Cornell must now face an even tougher test in top-seeded Vincentian Academy in the quarterfinals on Monday.
“I know Vincentian is very good,” Cornell head coach Brian Mihalyi said. “But I don’t know a lot about them so the less I know and the guys know, maybe the better.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}