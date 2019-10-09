The woman who accused former Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown of rape has refiled her lawsuit, according to NBC Sports.
Britney Taylor dismissed her federal lawsuit and refiled it in a Florida state court, NBC Sports reported.
The case will now be decided by a jury.
Taylor has accused Brown of rape and two instances of sexual assault.
Brown denies the allegations.
