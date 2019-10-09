  • Former trainer refiles lawsuit accusing Antonio Brown of rape

    The woman who accused former Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown of rape has refiled her lawsuit, according to NBC Sports.

    Britney Taylor dismissed her federal lawsuit and refiled it in a Florida state court, NBC Sports reported.

    The case will now be decided by a jury.

    Taylor has accused Brown of rape and two instances of sexual assault.

    Brown denies the allegations.

