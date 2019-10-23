PITTSBURGH - We know there are a lot of amazing high school football players across western Pennsylvania that put on a show on the field each weekend. Our Player of the Week will highlight some of the best performances each week. We'll pick five players and you get to choose the winner.
The winner is Seth Phillis from Burgettstown.
The other nominees for Week 8 Player of the Week were:
- Dylan Mallozzi, Thomas Jefferson
- Josh Casilli, Peters Township
- Zahmere Robinson, Washington
- Vernon Andrews, McKeesport
Watch Skylights Friday at 11:15 to see who this week's nominees are.
This contest is sponsored the by The International Union of Operating Engineers.
Previous Winners:
- Week 7: Vernon Redd, Aliquippa
- Week 6: Evan Jones, Mt. Lebanon
- Week 5: Nathan Yagle, McGuffey
- Week 4: Kyros Thorpe, Avonworth
- Week 3: Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox
- Week 2: Vaughn Morris, Aliquippa
- Week 1: Ameer Dudley, Central Valley
