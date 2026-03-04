Pittsburgh police increasing patrols at religious institutions after hateful messages on scanner

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police in Zone 4 are increasing patrols at religious institutions following disturbing messages broadcast over scanners the past several days, City Councilmember Barb Warwick said.

Warwick said as law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, Pittsburgh Police are asking the community to be vigilant and to call 911 to report any suspicious behavior.

“Pittsburgh’s ethnic and religious diversity is our strength and our asset. We must protect it as we continue to reject hate in all its forms,” Warwick said.

The disturbing messages have been broadcast on one of the police channels since Monday.

Channel 11 listened to the recorded audio files from Monday night and heard Nazi-related songs, messages praising Hitler and a threat toward “the mayor of Pittsburgh.”

On Tuesday, our newsroom also heard the unknown voice praising Richard Poplowski, the man who killed three Pittsburgh Police officers in 2009, and Robert Bowers, who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Another message said to have extra security at the next stadium event.

We spoke to Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor Tuesday morning, who said, “My biggest concern when I heard them was obviously my family, my two little kids and my wife, but yeah, we’re gonna go on our daily operations, we’re not gonna run and hide.”

Allegheny County officials clarified that the system was not hacked, but that an unknown user was able to access the analog radio system and transmit the messages. County officials said the transmissions are from an unidentified radio user who is not using a county or city-registered radio.

Allegheny County Emergency Services, along with Allegheny County Police and the FCC, are investigating. A spokesperson for FBI Pittsburgh told Channel 11 that they are aware, but are not involved in the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group