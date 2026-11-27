HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Jackson Koivun was closest-to-the-pin in a playoff for the final skin and edged out Brooks Koepka in a hole worth $2 million, allowing the 21-year-old PGA Tour rookie to win the Skins Game on Friday.

It was the second straight year for the exhibition to be brought back to the schedule, the start of Prime's “Black Friday” of sporting events.

The 18th hole at Atlantic Fields was worth $2 million, with Koivun and Wyndham Clark narrowly missing birdie putts. That meant a carryover to the extra hole, closest to the pin from 118 yards.

Koivun, who left Auburn in June and already has won on the tour and played in the Presidents Cup, wound up with $2,375,000 from the $4 million purse. Koepka was second with $700,000, followed by Justin Thomas ($475,000) and Clark ($450,000).

This is part of the tour's unofficial “Silly Season,” which includes the return of Tiger Woods next week at the 20-man Hero World Challenge, then the mixed-team Grant Thornton Invitational with PGA Tour and LPGA players, and wrapping up Dec. 18-19 with the PNC Championship, where players who won a major or The Players Championship play with a relative.

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