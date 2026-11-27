PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

After one of the most turbulent weeks in franchise history, the Pittsburgh Steelers got back to doing what they do best on Friday evening: playing defense.

The Steelers defense scored two touchdown in the first half as Pittsburgh overcame a whole heap of self-inflicted adversity to dominate the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos wire-to-wire a 27-5 Black Friday victory.

The week couldn’t have been wonkier, starting with DK Metcalf’s ejection last Sunday as the Steelers were shockingly upset by the Philadelphia Eagles. Then came the midweek drama as head coach Mike McCarthy suddenly benched starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Mason Rudolph, eventually leading to Rodgers’ release after he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, torching McCarthy and his coaching on his way out the door.

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