Jaland Lowe records triple-double in decisive win over VMI

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Coming off the heels of an emphatic win in the Backyard Brawl and before Pitt heads into a rugged four-game non-conference stretch away from home court, the Panthers welcomed the VMI Keydets to the Petersen Events Center for a Monday evening contest.

Sophomore guard Jaland Lowe dazzled in all facets, recording a triple-double, to help the Panthers close its season-opening homestand with a 93-48 over VMI.

Lowe finished the night with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming the first Pitt player to register a triple-double since Carlton “Bub” Carrington did so in the 2023-24 season opener against NC A&T. Lowe becomes the sixth player in Pitt history to record a triple-double.

