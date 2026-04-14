Key reloads at Georgia Tech by adding 19 players through the transfer portal, including QB Mendoza

ATLANTA — Brent Key has Georgia Tech on an upward trajectory following the program's first nine-win season since 2016.

It was Key's third straight winning season. Even so, the 9-4 finish felt incomplete after the program's first 8-0 start since 1966. The Yellow Jackets fell short of their goals of competing for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and playing in the College Football Playoff.

Key added 19 players through the transfer portal and has used spring practice to reload behind new offensive coordinator George Godsey and new defensive coordinator Jason Semore. Georgia Tech's spring game is scheduled for Saturday.

Georgia Tech fell out of the AP Top 25 by losing four of its last five games, including its last three to Pittsburgh, Georgia and BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Key still landed a new five-year contract. He then turned to the transfer portal to strengthen Georgia Tech's roster in hopes of a better finish in 2026.

One of Georgia Tech's most notable additions was Indiana backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza, who announced his transfer decision less than 24 hours after winning a national championship.

Mendoza could take over as the Yellow Jackets' starter after he backed up his older brother, Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in next week's NFL draft. Georgia Tech is looking to replace dual-threat star Haynes King.

The younger Mendoza completed 18 of 24 passes for five touchdowns and an interception and ran for 190 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt freshman in 2025.

Mendoza is competing with Graham Knowles, Cole Bergeron, Grady Adamson and Ben Guthrie this spring.

“None of those guys have really played a lot of meaningful game reps,” Key said. “So it’s a developmental position for us right now. ... I think it’s a good room, but I think Alberto has a chance to be a good player for us this year. He’s also going to make mistakes. That’s why you have to be able to run the football. That’s where you have be able take pressure off of a quarterback.”

Former Alabama and Michigan running back Justice Haynes also could start in Georgia Tech's new-look offense under Godsey, the former Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach. Haynes said Godsey was a reason he chose Georgia Tech.

“I knew he was going to bring a pro style offense,” Haynes said of Godsey. “Him being in the league for so long and the pedigree that he has, and I know what coach Key’s about, just being an O-line guy. I know he’s going to want to run the ball, but I know he is going to want to be explosive in everything he does.”

Haynes' father is former Georgia and NFL running back Verron Haynes.

Key believes Georgia Tech needed more size and he added nine offensive and defensive linemen through the portal, including five listed at more than 300 pounds. There are three tight ends in the class of transfers, including Gabe Harris, who previously played at Michigan and New Mexico State.

Key did much of his portal shopping from the Southeastern Conference bin. He added former Alabama defensive end Noah Carter, former Auburn offensive lineman Favour Edwin, former Alabama offensive lineman Joseph Ionata and former Alabama cornerback and wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe.

Key has led the Yellow Jackets to a 27-20 record in three-plus seasons, including eight games as interim head coach in 2022. He was named the permanent head coach for the 2023 season.

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