Lifeless Penguins get absolutely crushed by Stars

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The first 10 minutes were not kind to starting goalie Joel Blomqvist or the Pittsburgh Penguins (6-9-2).

Blomqvist allowed a couple of leaky goals, and the Penguins’ defensemen were caught flat-footed on the third goal before some fans had settled into their seats, the Dallas Stars (9-5-0) had a 3-0 lead, cruising to a 6-1 win at PPG Paints Arena.

Things didn’t get better for the Penguins after coach Mike Sullivan replaced Blomqvist with Alex Nedeljkovic. The Penguins fourth line left defenseman Miro Hieskanen alone on the weak side and he chipped a shot between the lunging Nedeljkovic and the post for a 4-0 lead at 13:09.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group