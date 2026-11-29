Liverpool was held by Everton and Brighton lost at home to Newcastle as two teams touted as possible challengers to Arsenal for the Premier League title dropped points on Sunday.

Liverpool's three-match winning run was brought to an end by Jeremie Frimpong's own-goal in a 1-1 draw with Everton in a frenetic Merseyside derby. Dominik Szoboszlai’s fifth-minute strike put Liverpool ahead.

Brighton was then beaten 1-0 for a second straight loss in the league after its strong start to the season. Harvey Barnes converted a penalty in the eighth minute for the only goal.

It left both second-place Brighton and fourth-place Liverpool six points behind Arsenal, which hosts third-place Manchester City later Sunday.

Bournemouth is the team to watch at the moment. A 2-1 win at Fulham, courtesy of Justin Kluivert's 62nd-minute goal, secured Bournemouth's 11th straight victory in all competitions.

Crystal Palace stayed in last place — a point adrift of next-to-last Manchester United — by losing 3-2 at home to Hull, while Tottenham won 2-0 at 10-man Sunderland thanks to James Maddison's double.

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Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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