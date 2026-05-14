MacKinnon scores late for Avalanche to send Game 5 against Wild to OT tied 3-3

DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon scored with 1:23 left in regulation to complete the Colorado Avalanche’s comeback from an early three-goal deficit and force overtime against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the second-round series.

With Minnesota up 3-1, Jack Drury scored with 3:33 remaining to set the stage for MacKinnon. The star forward sent a shot from the left side past Jesper Wallstedt and into a small space in the top left corner.

The Avalanche are a win away from advancing to their eighth conference final since relocating to Denver in 1995-96. They’re looking for a rare series-ending win at home, too. The last time Colorado won a series on home ice was 2008 against the Wild, when the team had Hall of Famers Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg.

Marcus Johansson set the tone for the Wild by scoring 34 seconds into the game and Nick Foligno added two goals to give the Wild a 3-0 lead in the first period. It led Colorado to taking out Mackenzie Blackwood and inserting Scott Wedgewood, who made eight saves.

Parker Kelly cut it to 3-1 in the second period.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.