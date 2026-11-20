LAS VEGAS — Max Verstappen is back to performing like the driver who ruled Formula 1 not long ago.

Though he won't win the title this year — that honor belongs to 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli — perhaps Verstappen is setting himself up to return to the top next season.

He comes to the Las Vegas Grand Prix with three victories in his past five races and eight consecutive trips to the podium. That late-season surge thrust the 29-year-old Dutch driver into second place in the standings with three races remaining, including Saturday night's on the Vegas Strip.

Whether a strong finish will carry over to next season remains to be seen, but it probably wouldn't hurt.

“There will be a few changes to the car (next season), so things we will want to learn,” Verstappen said. “But, of course, you don't know what others are going to bring next year, so it's very difficult to know how next year is going to go. But for now, of course, we are happy with the progression that we've made, but at the same time, there are a lot of things we want to do better as a team.”

Verstappen is back at the Las Vegas track where he has been quite successful even after initially criticizing F1 for putting a race in a city he said cared more about the theatrics than the event itself.

The Red Bull driver has won two of the three races at this 3.85-mile course (6.2 kilometers) that goes by sites such as the Bellagio Fountains and the massive LED-lit Sphere, singing "Viva Las Vegas!" upon crossing the finish line first in the inaugural event.

Vertstappen was nearly unbeatable in that 2023 season, winning 19 times in capturing his third consecutive F1 title. Another championship came the following year, though Verstappen's win total dropped to nine. Still, there appeared to be little end in sight to his dominance.

But Verstappen finished second last year to Lando Norris and opened this season without a victory until beginning his current surge by winning Oct. 4 in Malaysia.

“I really thought we would not win a race this year, and now we are constantly fighting for a win or close to it,” Verstappen said. “Hats off to the whole team. They've done a really good job, and now we also look forward and still look into some of the weaknesses that we have and things we want to change for next year to hopefully make the car even better.”

Another cold race week in Las Vegas

The weather this week has been quite the topic of conversation, and conditions were far from ideal Thursday night as rain pelted the first of two practice sessions.

The skies were expected to clear Friday, but chilly temperatures are in store all week. Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-40s Fahrenheit (roughly 7 degrees Celsius) for the race Saturday night.

“I think it’s going to be very interesting,” Antonelli said. “It’s going to be so cold this weekend. It’s one of those races that’s a bit of an outlier.”

That’s likely true compared to the rest of the circuit, but a cold or cool F1 week in Las Vegas isn’t unusual.

“It’s been cold here every year, so it’s nothing new,” Verstappen said. “It’s just the behavior of the tires is always a bit different.”

Battling for second place

Not only has Antonelli wrapped up the drivers' championship, but he and George Russell have led Mercedes to its ninth constructors' title.

That has put the focus on the less-glorious race for second place among the drivers. It's a crowded field, with only 33 points separating Verstappen in second from Norris in sixth.

Maybe Norris can work his way close to the top, but it won't beat the feeling of winning it all last season.

“We’re just not nearly as competitive as we want to be, and it’s been a long year for everyone," Norris said. "All we can do is just stay positive and look forward to the future and, you know, hopefully we’ll be in a much more competitive spot next year.”

Ticket demand drops some, betting still high

Topping the first race in Las Vegas from a ticket-demand perspective probably will not happen again. The average ticket price on secondary-market site TickPick was $1,214 in 2023, and it was more than $800 the following two years.

The average this week is $781, which could be a reflection on the two major championships already wrapped up. The lowest-priced ticket is $532, so not exactly cheap.

On the betting side, interest remains high in Las Vegas.

“The three F1 races in the United States and Monaco tend to be BetMGM’s most bet-on races each year," BetMGM Sportsbook senior trading manager Christian Cipollini said. "However, the Vegas GP always ends up having the highest handle.”

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