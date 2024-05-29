Sports

McCutchen, Gonzales Power Pirates Past Tigers; Skenes Shines Again

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes throws during the first inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)

DETROIT — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes celebrated his 22nd birthday by striking out nine Detroit Tigers across six strong innings pitched in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Skenes’ efforts, combined with big games from Andrew McCutchen and Nick Gonzales, lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 10-2 win.

Skenes (2-0) held the Tigers (27-28) to a trio of hits and walked one batter for his third-straight quality start.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

