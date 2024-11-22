Mistakes by the lake: Steelers blunder to blustery loss to Browns

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ road woes in Cleveland continue. The Steelers battled a lake-effect snowstorm, their own poor play, and their oldest rivals, losing a 24-19 decision to the Browns on Thursday.

The Steelers have now won just one game in Cleveland since the 2017 season, falling to 1-5-1 at the building now known as Huntington Bank Field in that span. They also fell to 0-8 overall and 0-6 under head coach Mike Tomlin in road Thursday Night Football games within the division.

For most of the evening, the game did not look like it would be as close as it ended up. After a scoreless first, the Steelers trailed from the second quarter on, falling behind 18-6 early in the fourth quarter before a furious comeback looked like it might result in an implausible victory.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group