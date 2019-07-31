  • Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson reportedly traded to Phillies

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly traded outfielder Corey Dickerson to the Philadelphia Phillies.

    In return, Pittsburgh will get a player to be named later and $250,000 for this year's international signing periodd.

    ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the deal.

    Dickerson was traded to the Pirates in February, 2018. He had previously played for the Colorado Rockies and the Tampa Bay Rays.

    So far this season, the 30-year-old has 40 hits and a .317 batting average. 

    This was the final year of Dickerson's contract.

