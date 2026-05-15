‘Excited about where he’s at,’ No. 3 prospect Seth Hernandez to make High-A debut

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on PiratesBaseballNow.com

It didn’t take Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Seth Hernandez long to start turning heads.

The 2025 first-round draft pick is MLB Pipeline’s new No. 3 prospect in baseball and received a promotion to High-A Greensboro. He’ll make his debut with the Grasshoppers on Friday night at Jersey Shore on Friday night.

Given his dominant performance, it was a pretty easy decision to bump Hernandez up a level.

“[Scouting director Michael Chernow’s] on top of this stuff all the time,” general manager Ben Cherington said on promoting Hernandez. “He made the argument that it was time to move. It was easy to support it. Looking forward to seeing his first one.”

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