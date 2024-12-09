Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Dave Parker voted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

Pittsburgh Pirates

FILE - Member of the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates World Championship team Dave Parker tips his cap during a pre-game ceremony honoring the team before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder has been voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Dave Parker was voted into the Hall of Fame, the Pirates announced on Sunday.

Parker spent 11 seasons with the Pirates and was part of the 1979 World Series winning team. He was with the team from 1973-1983.

He was voted the National League Most Valuable Player in 1977. At that time, he led the league with a .334 average, had 30 home runs and collected 117 RBIs.

In the outfield, he led the majors with 72 assists during a five-year period.

He is the 45th former member of the Pirates organization to be voted into the Hall of Fame.

Parker’s induction ceremony will take place on July 27, 2025, in Cooperstown, New York.

