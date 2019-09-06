0 Got you, bro: Brian Moran K's brother Colin in MLB debut

PITTSBURGH (AP)

— Brian Moran became the first player in major league history to make his debut while facing his brother on the mound, striking out younger sibling Colin in the Marlins' 10-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.

Brian (1-0) entered in the fourth inning with the Marlins trailing 5-2. After Bryan Reynolds led off with a groundout, Colin stepped to the plate having doubled in each of his first two at-bats.

The 30-year-old Brian fell behind 3-1 before throwing back-to-back sliders to strike out Colin looking. The 26-year-old Colin shouted toward the mound on his way back to the dugout. Moran hit Josh Bell with a pitch and then got Melky Cabrera to fly out in his only inning of work.

The Marlins rallied for four runs in the fifth, allowing Brian to get the win. Colin finished 2-for-4.

They became the first siblings to face each other in a pitcher-batter scenario with one of the brothers making his major league debut, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The older Moran was 2-3 with a 3.15 ERA in 43 appearances for Triple-A New Orleans this season. He made his professional debut in Seattle's farm system with rookie-level Pulaski in 2009.

In the fifth, Miami went ahead 6-5 and chased Dario Agrazal (4-4), who surrendered six runs, five earned, in 4 1/3 innings.

Isan Díaz tied it with a two-run single before two errors allowed Jorge Alfaro to score. A groundball from Harold Ramirez got through Pittsburgh's Moran at third base and catcher Elias Díaz dropped a throw from Kevin Newman while attempting to tag Alfaro.

Reynolds homered in a five-run first for the Pirates and went deep again in the ninth. The rookie has 16 this season. Josh Bell hit his 36th homer in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: OF Starling Marte did not play for a second straight game. Manager Clint Hurdle did not clarify if sitting Marte was injury-related. ... RHP Alex McRae was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. ... RHP Mitch Keller was expected to throw a bullpen session Thursday after sustaining a right wrist contusion Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Pablo López (5-7, 4.89 ERA) will look to avoid a third straight loss when he takes the mound against Kansas City on Friday. He has allowed a combined 10 runs in eight innings through his past two starts.

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (9-12, 4.67) will try to win consecutive starts for the first time in more than two months when he faces St. Louis on Friday. He last won back-to-back starts on June 21 against San Diego and June 27 against Houston.

