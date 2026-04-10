Imanaga shuts down pirates (again) but offense rallies for win over Cubs

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Shota Imanaga threw six no-hit innings, but the Pittsburgh Pirates struck against the Chicago Cubs bullpen for a 2-0 win at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon.

Scoring Plays

Top 7th, 2-0 PIT: After being no-hit through the first six innings of the game, Ryan O’Hearn led off the seventh with a single off Caleb Thielbar (1-1). One batter later, Bryan Reynolds belted a two-run home run to left field, his third of the season.

B-REY GETS US ON THE BOARD! pic.twitter.com/7tX8W69Za8 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 10, 2026

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