Pittsburgh Pirates

Imanaga shuts down pirates (again) but offense rallies for win over Cubs

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Pirates Cubs Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates starter Carmen Mlodzinski delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (Paul Beaty/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Shota Imanaga threw six no-hit innings, but the Pittsburgh Pirates struck against the Chicago Cubs bullpen for a 2-0 win at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon.

Scoring Plays

Top 7th, 2-0 PIT: After being no-hit through the first six innings of the game, Ryan O’Hearn led off the seventh with a single off Caleb Thielbar (1-1). One batter later, Bryan Reynolds belted a two-run home run to left field, his third of the season.

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