Joey Bart gives Braxton Ashcraft’s family unforgettable gender reveal

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

One thing stood out when Joey Bart took the field ahead of Thursday afternoon’s game against the Washington Nationals.

The Pittsburgh Pirates catcher’ was wearing a pink sleeve on his right arm. No, it wasn’t an example of Bart making a fashion statement. It was to let the families of starter Braxton Ashcraft and his wife, Cassidy, know that the baby they’re expecting is a girl.

“It was cool,” Bart said on his part in the gender reveal. “He was like, ‘Hey, whoever’s catching that day, I need something.’ And I was like, ‘Only for you, man. I’ll do it for you.’ I’m not a super flashy guy, but obviously that situation trumps everything, and I’m just happy for him.”

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