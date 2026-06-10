Paul Skenes better but Dodgers rock bullpen to down Pirates

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes delivered his first quality start in nearly a month, but the Los Angeles Dodgers poured it on against the bullpen to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-3 at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 2-0 PIT: Bryan Reynolds and Ryan O’Hearn connected on back-to-back home runs off Eric Lauer. It was the the second time the Pirates (34-33) hit back-to-back home runs this season. The first instance was by the same duo on March 31 against the Reds.

Top 2nd, 2-1 PIT: After back-to-back hits to start the inning gave the Dodgers (43-24) runners on the corners, Kyle Tucker got a run back with a sacrifice fly to center off Paul Skenes.

Top 6th, 2-2: Down to their last strike in the inning, Max Muncy hit a chopper past Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe and into right field for a game-tying RBI single.

Top 7th, 12-2 LAD: The Dodgers struck for 10 runs against Wilber Dotel (1-1) and Brandan Bidois. Dotel allowed six runs (five earned) and Bidois allowed four runs (two earned) before Dennis Santana came in and got the final out. Errors from catcher Henry Davis and Lowe at second base, a two-run home run from Andy Pages, an RBI double from Shohei Ohtani, RBI singles from Ryan Ward and Freddie Freeman, back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Alex Freeland and Ohtani and a Pages sac fly were how the Dodgers accounted for all 10 runs.

Bottom 9th, 12-3 LAD: After a Reynolds double, Marcell Ozuna ripped an RBI single to left field off Tanner Scott.

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