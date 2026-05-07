Paul Skenes dominates as Pirates edge Diamondbacks; Reynolds hits huge milestone

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on PiratesNow.com.

Paul Skenes pitched one of the best games of his career and Bryan Reynolds reached a huge milestone for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 1-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 PIT: Brandon Lowe hammered a 435-foot solo blast to dead center off right-hander Michael Soroka (4-2) to give the Pirates (20-17) an early lead.

Key Moments

Brandon Lowe’s ninth home run of the season was enough run support for Paul Skenes. Last year, Pirates second basemen combined for eight home runs.

The only time Skenes (5-2) found himself in any danger was when the Diamondbacks (17-18) had two on with one out in the fifth inning, but the Pirates starter escaped without any damage.

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