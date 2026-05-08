Temperatures drop into 30s overnight, showers possible Friday morning

PITTSBURGH — Clear skies this evening will allow temperatures to drop quickly and eventually dip into the upper 30s tonight for areas north and east of the city.

Patchy frost can’t be ruled out, but an increase in clouds overnight should prevent a widespread frost from forming.

A couple of showers may be around Friday morning but expect a few more spotty showers during the afternoon.

That will turn into a steadier rain on Friday night, with damp weather expected for any Saturday morning plans.

Much of Saturday afternoon and evening still looks dry, but an incoming cold front will bring at least some scattered showers around on Sunday for mom. Behind that system, look for another blast of cooler air going into early next week.

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