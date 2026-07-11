Pirates acquire infielder Jacob Gonzalez, left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert from White Sox

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired infielder Jacob Gonzalez and left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert from the Chicago (AL) White Sox Friday night in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jaden Woods and a 2026 draft selection.

The Pirates sent their Competitive Balance-A round pick, which is the No. 34 overall selection in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft, to the White Sox.

Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington indicated that the team explored multiple ways to use the compensation pick to enhance its roster because of a belief in the team.

“We believe in this team, and we discussed multiple ways to use the compensation pick to strengthen it,” Cherington said. “Gonzalez can complement Nick Gonzales and Jared Triolo on the left side of the infield in Konnor Griffin’s absence. He’s also a versatile, left-handed hitter who has taken significant steps this season and who we believe in long-term.”

Gonzalez, 24, was a first-round draft pick (No. 15 overall) for Chicago in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Mississippi. In his first career stint in the majors with the White Sox, he hit .244 with four doubles, two home runs, 17 RBI, eight walks and 11 runs in 30 games.

While playing for Triple-A Charlotte this year, Gonzalez batted .320 with 12 doubles, 19 home runs, 63 RBI, 33 walks, eight stolen bases, a 1.097 OPS and 43 runs in 53 games.

At the time of the trade, he ranked second in the International League in RBI and tied for fifth in home runs. Both Baseball America (No. 16) and MLB Pipeline (No. 22) rated Gonzalez as a top-25 prospect in the White Sox’ system.

Cherington also commented on the acquisition of Eisert, stating that Eisert “makes us even deeper in left-handed relief.”

Eisert, 28, has gone two-one with a 5.93 ERA and 32 strikeouts in more than 25 outings, including four starts, with Chicago this season. He was originally selected by Toronto in the 18th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Oregon State University.

During the 2025 season with the White Sox, he ranked sixth among American League left-handed relief pitchers in appearances with 69 and eighth in strikeouts with 73.

Eisert has a combined record of five-nine with two saves, a 4.77 ERA and 108 strikeouts more than 100 Major League games, including seven starts, with Toronto in 2024 and Chicago in 2025-26.

Corresponding moves to Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster will be announced at a later time.

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