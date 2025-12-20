Pirates acquire three players from Rays, trade pitcher Mike Burrows to Astros

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday acquired second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery from the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the exchange, the Pirates traded right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros.

Lowe, 31, was named an American League All-Star in 2025 and registered a batting average of .256 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI in 134 games. This acquisition highlights the Pirates’ commitment to strengthening their lineup for the upcoming season.

Lowe excelled last season, hitting 25 home runs as a second baseman, the highest total for that position across Major League Baseball. Over his eight seasons with Tampa Bay (2018-2025), he accumulated a total batting average of .247 with 157 home runs and 446 RBI.

Mangum, 29, had a successful rookie season with the Rays in 2025, batting .296 with 27 stolen bases in 118 games. He was recognized for his on-field performance, receiving the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association Heart & Hustle Award and ranking among the top rookies in several stats.

Montgomery, 25, contributed significantly from the bullpen, striking out 63 batters more than 46.0 innings in 2025. His performance placed him among the top left-handed rookie relief pitchers in the league, showcasing his potential to be a critical asset for the Pirates moving forward.

The Pirates will announce corresponding roster moves regarding their 40-man roster later.

