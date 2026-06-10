Pirates announce 2026 Hall of Fame inductees

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced the 2026 class of inductees to the team’s Hall of Fame.

Jack Wilson, John Candelaria and Wilbur Cooper will be added to the Pirates Hall of Fame, which launched in 2022 to recognize former managers and players who’ve had a significant impact on the franchise, baseball and Pittsburgh.

The three will join the 29 current Pirates Hall of Fame members, including the inaugural 19.

A on-field, pre-game ceremony will honor the new members on Friday, Sept. 4, before the Pirates face off against the Angels. The official induction will take place the day before.

“The playing careers of the three inductees who make up the 2026 class of the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame span nearly 100 years, reflecting the rich history of our organization and the special place these players hold within it,” Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting said. “This recognition is about the celebration of the career achievements and a testament to the impact they had on our organization. We established the Pirates Hall of Fame to ensure the stories of players like Wilbur, John and Jack are shared with generations of Pirates fans, and we are proud to welcome them as the class of 2026.”

Wilson spent nine years with the Pirates during his 12-year career. He’s fourth in Pirates history for games played at shortstop (1,128) and holds the club record for most double plays by a shortstop in a season (129 in 2004). He was also an All-Star and was voted MVP in 2004.

Candelaria spent 12 of his 19 Major League seasons with the Pirates. He ranks fourth in team history in strikeouts (1,159) and ninth in wins (124). He was an All-Star in 1977 and a member of the 1979 World Series-champion Pirates team.

Wilbur Cooper pitched for the Pirates from 1912 to 1924. He ranks first all-time among Pirates pitchers in wins (202) and complete games (263). He also holds the Pirates club record for lowest ERA by a left-handed pitcher in a season (1.87 in 1916).

Click here for more information on this year’s inductees and the other Pirates Hall of Fame members.

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