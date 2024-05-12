Pirates cannot overcome 10th inning deficit, fall 5-4 to Cubs

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Connor Joe hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning, but the Pittsburgh Pirates were unable to erased a three-run deficit and fell 5-4 to the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Mother’s Day.

The Cubs (24-17) went ahead on a Cody Bellinger RBI-single against Aroldis Chapman with the automatic runner standing on second. The Pirates caught Bellinger in between first and second for the first out, but Seiya Suzuki advanced 180 feet after starting the inning on second base.

After Chapman (0-3) recorded the second out, Patrick Wisdom hit a solo home run to straightaway center field to give the Cubs an insurance run.

