Pirates complete sweep of Reds in epic Pitchers’ duel; Cruz comes through

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

An epic pitchers’ duel between Pirates’ Braxton Ashcraft and the Reds’ Chase Burns wasn’t settled until both pitchers were out of the game, with Pittsburgh defeating Cincinnati 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at PNC Park.

With the win, the Pirates (19-16) completed the weekend sweep of the Reds (20-14).

Scoring Plays

Bottom 8th, 1-0 PIT: The scoreless tie was finally broken when Oneil Cruz delivered a two-out RBI single to center field off Tony Santillan (1-1). Konnor Griffin, who doubled high off the center field fence, raced home to score.

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