Pirates drop rubber match to Padres; Keller sharp but gets quick hook

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Mitch Keller threw six-shutout innings but was pulled after only throwing 75 pitches and the San Diego Padres took advantage of the quick hook to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates in an 8-2 rubber match at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Scoring Plays

Top 7th, 4-0 SD: After the Pirates (7-5) lifted Keller, the Padres (6-6) put up four runs (three earned) against Justin Lawrence (0-1). Nick Castellanos doubled home a pair and Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run home run to right-center.

Bottom 7th, 4-2 SD: The Pirates got on the board on a Konnor Griffin sac fly to left field off Kyle Hart. Joey Bart followed with a single to center to plate Nick Gonzales. Both runs were charged to Padres starter Michael King (1-1).

Top 9th, : The Pirates played poor defense and committed two errors behind José Urquidy and gifted the Padres four runs to add plenty of insurance for Bethel Park-native Mason Miller, who finished things off in the ninth.

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