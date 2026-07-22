Pirates’ Keller outduels Gerrit Cole as both Gonzos go off

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pirates (53-49) took the first game of their doubleheader with the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 22, struggling starter Mitch Keller outdueling former Pittsburgh first overall draft pick Gerrit Cole in a 5-3 extra-innings win. The Buccos’ bullpen blew another lead, but reliever Gregory Soto bounced back from a blown save on July 18 to cement the win.

Scoring Plays

Top 5th, 2-0 PIT: Nick Gonzales singled with two outs in the fifth, and Jacob Gonzalez punished Cole’s hanging changeup for a two-run homer.

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