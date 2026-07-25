Pirates offense squanders chances in 3-2 loss to Cubs

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had their chances, but ultimately squandered them in a painful 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park Friday night.

The Pirates had the bases loaded and nobody out and couldn’t score, then had runners on first and third and couldn’t score.

As a result, the game got to the tenth, where a single byDansby Swansonand a bases-loaded walk by Seiya Suzuki made it 3-1 Cubbies.

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