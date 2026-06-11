Pirates overcome huge deficit to down Dodgers, snap skid

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Tyler Callihan belted two home runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who erased a five-run deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-8 and snap a four-game losing streak at PNC Park on Wednesday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 4th, 2-0 LAD: The Dodgers (43-25) struck for two runs in the fourth inning against Jared Jones. Max Muncy plated Freddie Freeman with a two-out double to right field and scored when Kyle Tucker ripped a liner up the middle past shortstop Jared Triolo for an RBI single.

Bottom 4th, 2-1 LAD: Tyler Callihan launched his first-career home run out of the stadium to right field off Shohei Ohatni. The blast traveled 424 feet.

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