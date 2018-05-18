PITTSBURGH - A long-awaited prospect is joining the Pirates on Friday. The team announced it recalled outfielder Austin Meadows.
To make room for Meadows, the team placed outfielder Starling Marte on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain.
ROSTER MOVE: Pirates have recalled outfielder Austin Meadows from Triple-A Indianapolis and have placed outfielder Starling Marte on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to May 16) with a right oblique strain.— Pirates (@Pirates) May 18, 2018
Meadows, the ninth overall pick in the 2013 draft, has long been considered a top prospect as an outfielder. According to the Pirates, Meadows is hitting .294 with 10 doubles, a home run and 15 RBI with AAA Indianapolis.
Meadows will wear No. 17 for the Pirates.
