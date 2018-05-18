  • Pirates recall top prospect Meadows, place Marte on DL

    By: Dean Iampietro

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A long-awaited prospect is joining the Pirates on Friday. The team announced it recalled outfielder Austin Meadows.

    To make room for Meadows, the team placed outfielder Starling Marte on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain. 

    Meadows, the ninth overall pick in the 2013 draft, has long been considered a top prospect as an outfielder. According to the Pirates, Meadows is hitting .294 with 10 doubles, a home run and 15 RBI with AAA Indianapolis.

    Meadows will wear No. 17 for the Pirates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pirates recall top prospect Meadows, place Marte on DL

  • Headline Goes Here

    Surging Pirates top Padres 5-4 for 8th win in 9 games

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cornell, with only 12 players, notches first playoff win in program history

  • Headline Goes Here

    Education Days: Pittsburgh Pirates Host Stephen Cropper, Scott Harbaugh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bell's single lifts Pirates over reeling White Sox 3-2