Pirates deal pitcher Nova to White Sox

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates traded pitcher Ivan Nova to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.
Nova, 31, spent more than two seasons in Pittsburgh after being acquired from the New York Yankees in August 2016; the Pirates resigned him that winter. The righthander went 25-25 with a 3.99 ERA and a 1.250 WHIP for the Pirates.
The Pirates have acquired RHP Yordi Rosario along with international slot money from the White Sox in exchange for RHP Ivan Nova.— Pirates (@Pirates) December 11, 2018
The native of the Dominican Republic spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Yankees.
Nova has one year and $9.2 million left on his contract.
The White Sox sent low-level pitching prospect Yordi Rosario and $500,000 in international pool money to the Pirates.
