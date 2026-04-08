Pirates sign Konnor Griffin to 9-year contract extension

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed infielder Konnor Griffin to a nine-year contract extension that will run through the 2034 season.

Griffin, 19, has a double, three RBI, two walks and two runs scored in five games since having his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis on April 3.

OFFICIAL: We have signed INF Konnor Griffin to a nine-year contract extension that runs through the 2034 season. pic.twitter.com/eipHszMm6s — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 8, 2026

“Signing Konnor is a meaningful commitment to this team, this city and our fans. It reflects our belief in Konnor, in this season’s club and in the future of our organization,” said Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting. “Konnor represents everything we value in a player – exceptional talent, strong character, a team-first mentality and a maturity that stood out to all of us from the beginning. He is the right person, from the right family. This is another important step in the work we have been doing to build a winning team, for this year and going forward.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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