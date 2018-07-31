GREENSBURG, Pa. - A retired Westmoreland County priest charged with sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy has entered a guilty plea, Pennsylvania Attorney Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday.
Father John Sweeney was charged last year for the abuse in 1991-92 while he was the pastor of St. Margaret Mary in Lower Burrell. The boy was in the fourth grade.
