  • Local retired priest pleads guilty to abusing 10-year-old boy

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A retired Westmoreland County priest charged with sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy has entered a guilty plea, Pennsylvania Attorney Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday.

    Father John Sweeney was charged last year for the abuse in 1991-92 while he was the pastor of St. Margaret Mary in Lower Burrell. The boy was in the fourth grade.

