Pirates take series with 7 late runs: strong bullpen, Lowe leaves the yard

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Seven late runs powered the Pirates to an 11-5 win on Sunday, July 5, giving them a series win over the Nationals in Washington. Bubba Chandler struggled, but the bullpen stayed steady long enough for Pittsburgh’s (46-45) bats to find a groove.

Scoring Plays

Top 2nd, 3-0 PIT: Ryan O’Hearn walked and Nick Gonzales singled to start. Endy Rodríguez moved them over with a groundout, setting up a two-run single from Tyler Callihan. Nationals’ starter Cade Cavalli threw wide on a pickoff try, allowing Callihan to dash to third; he then came home on a Jake Mangum single.

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