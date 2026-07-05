Motorcyclist dead after crash in Mercer County

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Saturday in Mercer County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and Pulaski Mercer Road in Wilmington Township.

PSP says the motorcycle was traveling west on Pulaski Mercer Road while an SUV traveled south on New Castle Road.

The motorcycle proceeded past a stop sign into the intersection and into the path of the SUV, which did not have a stop sign.

The motorcyclist, who PSP identifies as Scott Arnold, 59, of Wheatland, was thrown from the bike and later died at an area hospital.

The occupants of the SUV were treated for minor injuries on scene.

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