Slippery Rock mayor signs declaration of disaster emergency as borough deals with storms, flooding

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — The mayor of Slippery Rock signed a declaration of disaster emergency Sunday afternoon as the borough dealt with severe storms and flooding.

“Numerous” streets in the borough have been flooded and made impassable due to the flooding, the declaration from Mayor Jondavid Longo states.

The floodwaters have reportedly caused a hazard for pedestrians, drivers and first responders, while also inundating homes and businesses in the borough.

The declaration launches the borough’s emergency operations plan, mobilizes borough assets, implements safety measures, allows for emergency procurement and requests mutual aid from the region and state.

It remains in effect for seven days.

“All residents, pedestrians, and motorists within the Borough of Slippery Rock are hereby directed to remain at home and to stay off the roads and away from flooded areas unless they are in immediate danger,” the declaration reads, adding that those in imminent danger should call 911.

Around the same time, the Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Co. and Rescue Team warned residents to avoid travel if possible.

“Even if floodwaters are not covering the roadway, debris, washed-out pavement, damaged shoulders and downed tree limbs may make travel extremely dangerous,” officials said in a social media post.

Residents are told to stay off the roads unless necessary, never drive through floodwaters or around barricades, prepare for changing conditions and give space for emergency responders.

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