Pirates Trade Cam Sanders to Orioles

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PiratesNow.com

The Pirates have traded reliever Cam Sanders to the Orioles for cash considerations.

Sanders, 29, had been designated for assignment on Friday to make room on the 40-man roster for left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert and infielder Jacob Gonzalez after a trade with the White Sox.

The right-hander made nine appearances out of the bullpen for the Pirates this season and went 0-0 with an 8.68 ERA. In 9.1 innings, he allowed nine hits, walked 10 and struck out 13. Sanders totaled 15 appearances for Pittsburgh combined between the last two seasons and went 0-0 with an 8.44 ERA.

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