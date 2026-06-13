Pirates use 2-out rally to down Marlins, Horwitz gets battle scar

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates put together a two-out rally against Marlins reliever Anthony Bender in the eighth inning for a 3-2 win at PNC Park on Saturday evening.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 1-0 PIT: Ryan O’Hearn drove in Spencer Horwitz with a base hit to right field off Lake Bachar to give the Pirates (36-35) the lead.

Top 3rd, 1-1: Liam Hicks smacked a 101.1 mph fastball from Bubba Chandler the other way to left field for an RBI single with two outs to tie the game.

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