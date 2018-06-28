0 Pirates vendor's unique uniforms gain following at his 'dream job'

PNC Park is often referred to as the best ballpark in America. One of the unsung reasons why? Vendor Rick Szeflinski.

To say he loves his job is an understatement.

"Pretty rare to say that you throw food at people and watch baseball and actually get paid for it," Szeflinski said.

He has been tossing peanuts, popcorn and Cracker Jack for years at the Pirates' stadium. And in what he calls his dream job, he’s doing his best to enhance the fan experience at the park.

“I figure, if you come to a baseball game and you’re trying to have a good time, and I can help out a little bit, then yeah, why not? Plus, who doesn’t want to wear a baseball uniform?” he said.

Szeflinski can always be found in a Pirates uniform from head to toe. A “once in a while” thing took on a life of its own thanks to a couple of Pirates broadcasters.

“They put me in touch with the equipment manager, and the next thing you know, I was wearing different baseball uniforms every day,” he said.

He has every kind of Pirates uniform from current to throwback. It’s a style that has gained him a following.

“I'm way too modest to say anything like I'm an icon," he said. "But yeah, but I did win second-best vendor in baseball a couple years ago, so I've got that going for me."

While at the park, Szeflinksi follows a few rules: “My main goal is not to be in the way, gotta be crouched down, gotta know your target, and have a good time. That’s probably the most important thing.”

