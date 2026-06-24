Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh native Cole Young sinks Pirates with late 2-run home run

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Mariners Pirates Baseball The Pittsburgh Pirates' Spener Horwitz breaks his bat on a foul ball against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely) (Philip G. Pavely/AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

North Allegheny graduate Cole Young hit the game-winning home run off Mitch Keller to sink his hometown Pirates and give the Mariners a 3-2 win on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 2nd, 1-0 PIT: Marcell Ozuna plated Endy Rodríguez with a base hit to center field off George Kirby (6-7) to give the Pirates (39-40) an early lead.

Bottom 3rd, 2-0 PIT: With two on and one out, Nick Gonzales reached on an infield single to third base. Spencer Horwitz scored from second on Colt Emerson’s throwing error across the diamond.

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