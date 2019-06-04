SECAUCUS, N.J. - The Major League Baseball Draft is underway in New Jersey, and the Pirates are looking to build for the future.
In the first four rounds, Pittsburgh will have six total picks, including two "competitive balance" picks.
Related Headlines
Round 1: 18th Overall
The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected 18-year-old pitcher Quinn Priester with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.
Priester attended Cary-Grove High School in Illinois where he let up just 25 hits and 11 walks in 16.2 innings pitched while striking out 73 batters.
"We believe Quinn is a good athlete consistently reaching solid to above average stuff and the aptitude, arm action, athleticism and delivery to add," Senior Director of Amateur Scouting Joe DelliCarri said.
Priester is 6 feet 3 inches tall and was named the 2018-19 Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year. He also played wide receiver and defensive back on his school's football team.
This story will be updated with the picks as they are announced.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}