PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced pregame activities for the 2019 Home Opener on Monday.
The Pirates will play the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park at 1:05 p.m.
Pregame activites are scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to be in their seats early.
Here is a list of the pregame activities scheduled:
- Magnetic Schedule Day: All fans in attendance receive Pirates 2019 Magnetic Schedules, compliments of PNC.
- Gate Time: PNC Park gates will open to ALL FANS at 11 a.m.
- Pirates Pregame: All fans in attendance are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:30 p.m. as Pirates play-by-play broadcaster, Greg Brown, will welcome everyone to PNC Park for the 2019 Home Opener and begin the pregame ceremony.
- Honorary First Pitch: A special honorary first pitch by Jeanine Fahnestock of PNC as the Pirates celebrate the 15th anniversary of the PNC Bank’s “Grow Up Great” campaign.
- Blass Recognition: The Pirates will recognize 1971 World Series hero and longtime broadcaster Steve Blass as he begins his 60th season with the organization and his final season as a member of the Pirates broadcast team.
- Dick Groat Recognition: The Pirates will pay tribute to 1960 MVP and eight-time All Star, Dick Groat in a special pregame ceremony.
- Dickerson Gold Glove: Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson will be presented his 2018 Rawlings Gold Glove by five-time Gold Glove winner and former Pirate Andy Van Slyke in a pregame ceremony.
- Lineup: Members of the Pirates and Cardinals will take part in player introductions on the infield lines.
- Moment of Silence: Today, in a pregame ceremony the Pirates, Cardinals and fans will observe a moment of silence for the Pirates alumni whom we have lost over the last year, including Jose Castillo, Richard “Dick” Cole, Bob Friend, Joe Gibbon, John Hetki, Alberto Lois and Bill O’Dell.
- American Flag Unveil: To begin the 19th season at PNC Park, the Pirates have invited first responders involved in the Tree of Life Synagogue tragedy to be honored pregame and assist with the unfurl of a giant American flag on the field.
- Honor Guard: The Pirates are proud to welcome the City of Pittsburgh Police Honor Guard to present the colors before today’s game.
- National Anthem: Today, the National Anthem will be performed by six-year old opera singer, Victory Brinker of Latrobe, Pa.
- First Pitch: In remembrance of the October 27, 2018 tragedy at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh, the Pirates have invited four City of Pittsburgh Police Officers to throw out simultaneous first pitch. Officers Timothy Matson, Dan Mead, Anthony Burke and Mike Smijda will take part in the pregame ceremony.
