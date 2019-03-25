PIRATES: 11 things to look for in the 2019 season

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates open their 2019 campaign on Thursday in Cincinnati against the Reds. The team had a winning record last season, but they're hoping to improve this year and make a run at the playoffs once again.
Here are 11 things to look for in the 2019 season:
- Jung Ho Kang returns to the Bucs as the starter at third base after missing the bulk of the last two seasons while dealing with a DUI issue in South Korea.
- Jameson Taillon assumes the role of the “ace” of the Pirates. Their starting staff could be formidable with Chris Archer, Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove.
>>RELATED: New concessions announced for PNC Park this season
- Chris Archer was acquired at last year’s trade deadline from Tampa. As he gets ready to enter his first full season on the Pirates staff, Archer is hoping to live up to the expectations that accompanied last year’s trade.
- The Pirates will start the season without Gregory Polanco, who’s recovering from shoulder surgery, but newly acquired free agent Lonnie Chisenhall is ready to step in. Chisenhall signed a one-year contract in the off-season and will get his opportunity in right field.
- Erik Gonzalez was acquired in an offseason trade with Cleveland. With Jordy Mercer now in Detroit, the Pirates are looking to Gonzalez. Can he give them what they need as the starting shortstop?
- With Josh Harrison also gone to Detroit, the Pirates will have a new second baseman, and Adam Frazier will transition from a utility player to an everyday player.
- Francisco Cervelli hopes to stay healthy, especially important at the start of the season because Cervelli’s backup, Elias Diaz, missed most of spring training with a viral infection, and will start the season on the injured list.
- Can Josh Bell regain his rookie form? In 2017, Josh Bell had 26 home runs and 90 RBI. Last year his numbers dipped to 12 HRs and 62 RBI.
- 30-year-old Starling Marte is the fifth-oldest player on the Pirates. As he enters his eighth season in Pittsburgh, Marte is the longest-tenured Pirates player. Marte also hopes to build on last season, when he hit a career-high 20 home runs and stole 33 bases.
>>RELATED: MLB '19: Longtime baseball voices going, going, almost gone
- The Pirates bullpen could be among the best in the National League, with Keone Kela as the setup, and Felipe Vazquez the closer. Francisco Liriano will also be on the opening day roster as a long reliever.
- The Pirates are hoping to continue the momentum from the second half of last season. The Bucs finished strong in 2018 with 42 wins in their final 73 games. They won 82 games, including a 16-10 record in September.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}