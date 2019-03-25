  • PIRATES: 11 things to look for in the 2019 season

    By: Alby Oxenreiter

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates open their 2019 campaign on Thursday in Cincinnati against the Reds. The team had a winning record last season, but they're hoping to improve this year and make a run at the playoffs once again.

    Here are 11 things to look for in the 2019 season:

    • Francisco Cervelli hopes to stay healthy, especially important at the start of the season because Cervelli’s backup, Elias Diaz, missed most of spring training with a viral infection, and will start the season on the injured list.
    • Can Josh Bell regain his rookie form? In 2017, Josh Bell had 26 home runs and 90 RBI. Last year his numbers dipped to 12 HRs and 62 RBI.  

    • 30-year-old Starling Marte is the fifth-oldest player on the Pirates. As he enters his eighth season in Pittsburgh, Marte is the longest-tenured Pirates player. Marte also hopes to build on last season, when he hit a career-high 20 home runs and stole 33 bases.

    • The Pirates bullpen could be among the best in the National League, with Keone Kela as the setup, and Felipe Vazquez the closer. Francisco Liriano will also be on the opening day roster as a long reliever. 
    • The Pirates are hoping to continue the momentum from the second half of last season. The Bucs finished strong in 2018 with 42 wins in their final 73 games. They won 82 games, including a 16-10 record in September.
     

